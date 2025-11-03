Mike Hesson excited as Faisalabad hosts International Cricket after 17 years

Pakistan's cricket team head coach Mike Hesson (C) speaks to the team during a practice session at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy in Dubai on September 27, 2025, ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international final cricket match against the India. - AFP

FAISALABAD: Pakistan’s white-ball head coach, Mike Hesson, expressed his excitement ahead of the three-match ODI series against South Africa, set to begin on Tuesday at the Iqbal Cricket Stadium.

Hesson took to 'Instagram' to share his admiration for the warmth and hospitality extended by the people of Faisalabad during his first visit to the city.

He also highlighted the enthusiasm of local fans and the unique excitement surrounding Pakistan’s return to international cricket in the region after 17 years.

"Personally, this is my first time in Faisalabad, as well as the first international match to be played in the city for 17 years," Hesson posted.

"The Faisalabad locals have been incredibly friendly and welcoming. We are all very much looking forward to the start of the ODI series, hoping and preparing to put on a show for the people of Pakistan."

The series marks the historic return of international cricket to Faisalabad, which last hosted an ODI on April 11, 2008, when Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets at the same venue.

All three matches of the series will be played at the Iqbal Cricket Stadium, with the second and third ODIs scheduled for November 6 and 8, respectively.

The ongoing tour follows Pakistan’s drawn two-match Test series against South Africa (1-1) and their 2-1 victory in the three-match T20I series, highlighted by a match-winning performance from Babar Azam in the decider in Lahore on Saturday.

Historically, Pakistan and South Africa have faced each other 87 times in ODIs, with Pakistan winning 34 matches, South Africa 52, and one ending without a result.

In Faisalabad specifically, the two sides have met in three ODIs—Pakistan won in 1994 and 2007, while South Africa claimed victory in 2003.

Squads:

Pakistan: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha.

South Africa: Matthew Breetzke (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Sinethemba Qeshile.