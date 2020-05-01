Not exactly right time for extended tours of Pakistan, says Kumar Sangakkara

Photo: AFP

Sri Lanka’s former skipper Kumar Sangakkara has said that having "extended tours" in Pakistan will be highly unlikely given the coronavirus pandemic that has prevented play globally, Sky Sports Cricket reported.

He believed that there would be no series coupled with another and tours would at most consist of a few matches.

"I think it will be more a case of you play two Test matches, you take a break, you go back and play three one-dayers," Sangakkara said.

"I don't think you are ever going to see in the near future a five-Test match series coupled with a one-day series played back-to-back."

However Sangakkara was of the opinion that with the appropriate means cricket could safely be played in Pakistan ad in turn urged other cricket bodies to plan their next tours.

"It's not exactly the right time for extended tours but I'm sure that with the right communication and the measures in place that players can go back and play some great quality cricket, have a great time and bring cricket back to Pakistan."

"I think it's important that England or Australia, even South Africa, make up their minds to actually tour when security is assured and they have those discussions; the MCC tour will be a precursor to that," he said.

Furthermore, showered praise over home ground competition, terming it as "the best things to happen".

"A strong Pakistan side playing in front of their home crowds is one of the best things that can happen to world cricket," he said.

