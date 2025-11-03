PSG’s Dembele fit to play in all-important match against Bayern

Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele during training at Campus Paris St Germain in Poissy on November 3, 2025. — Reuters

POISSY: Ousmane Dembele, who regained fitness, is available for Paris Saint-Germain's match against Bayern Munich in Tuesday's Champions League clash, PSG coach Luis Enrique confirmed.

Dembele was the scorer in PSG’s win over Bayern in the Club World Cup quarter-finals.

Dembele, who scored in stoppage time when a nine-man PSG beat Bayern 2-0 in July, did not complete the match due to discomfort in his right thigh at Lorient last week, and only appeared for 18 minutes in Saturday's Ligue 1 match against Nice.

PSG coach Enrique said that Ousmane is fit, he is improving his physical fitness and will certainly play tomorrow.

"We do not take risks with any players. But Ousmane Dembele is fit, he has been in every training session for the last two weeks," Luis Enrique told reporters on Monday.

"He is improving his physical fitness and he will certainly play tomorrow. I do not know for how many minutes, but he will play because he is ready to compete."

Since losing to PSG in the Club World Cup, Bayern have won all their matches. They have won 15 competitive matches in a row, including all nine in their Bundesliga campaign.

Both Bayern and PSG are so far unbeaten in the Champions League and are equal on goal difference.

PSG are also unbeaten in their last eight matches across all competitions, and Enrique is confident of extending that streak at home against Bayern.

"We know how difficult it will be. We are ready and motivated to win," Luis Enrique said.

"I think there will be similar situations to what we saw in the United States last summer, with lots of intensity... in front of our supporters, with the atmosphere we created every game, we're confident that we can improve our performance level to try to overcome their pressure."