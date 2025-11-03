Jannik Sinner reacts to regaining world No.1 ranking

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates with the trophy after winning the Paris Masters final against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime at Paris La Defence Arena in Nanterre on November 2, 2025. — Reuters

Jannik Sinner has called the return to the world number 1 ranking “huge” after clinching the Paris Masters title on Sunday.

Sinner powered past Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-6(4) to capture his first-ever Paris Masters title, a victory that propelled him back to the top of the men’s tennis rankings ahead of the ATP Finals.

The second seed entered the final knowing only a win would be enough to overtake rival Carlos Alcaraz in the standings, and he delivered emphatically, becoming just the fourth player in the tournament’s history to lift the trophy without dropping a set.

Speaking to Tennis TV, Sinner called the return to world No. 1 spot “huge”, saying the final was important for both of us, and I’m very happy with the result, after working so hard in the past few months.

“It’s huge,” said Sinner, speaking to Tennis TV.

“Honestly, it was such an intense final here. We both knew what’s on the line — for him [Auger-Aliassime], he’s in a very tough and difficult spot.

“For my side, I’m extremely happy. The past couple of months have been amazing. We tried to work on things to improve as a player, and seeing these kind of results, it makes me incredibly happy.”

Praising Auger-Aliassime, Jannik Sinner added that it was a difficult match; the opposite player was playing really well.

“It was a very difficult match. He was serving incredibly well, especially from the first break on, I didn’t have many chances. I had a 15-40 [in the second set], and he served huge there,” Sinner added.

“You have to use the small chances that you have and in the breaker, it was just a small minibreak, so I’m very happy how I played there, and I was very consistent. Extremely happy.”