Here's when Sri Lanka to reach Pakistan for ODI, T20I tri-series

COLOMBO: The Sri Lankan cricket team is set to depart for Pakistan on November 8 to participate in the upcoming three-match ODI series, followed by the T20I tri-nation series featuring hosts Pakistan and Zimbabwe.

In a recent statement on social media platform 'X', Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed the team's departure plans but did not reveal the squad details for the tour.





The ODI series will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 11, 13, and 15.

Historically, Both teams have faced each other 157 times in ODIs, with Pakistan winning 93 matches, Sri Lanka emerging victorious in 59, four matches ending without a result, and one finishing in a tie.

Following the ODI leg, the two teams will be joined by Zimbabwe for the T20I tri-series, which is set to commence on November 17.

Rawalpindi will host the opening two matches before the action moves to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium for the remaining fixtures, including the final on November 29.

Tri-Series T20I Schedule (Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe):