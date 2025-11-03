Barcelona beat Elche to recover from last weekend’s Clasico defeat

Barcelona's Ferran Torres celebrates scoring their second goal against Elche in La Liga at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona on November 2, 2025. — Reuters

BARCELONA: Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford shone for Barcelona as they earned a 3-1 win over Elche in La Liga on Sunday to bounce back from last weekend's Clasico defeat.

The victory lifted Barca back into second place with five points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Despite the win, Hansi Flick’s side again looked shaky in defence, with Rafa Mir scoring for Elche and twice hitting the woodwork.

Barcelona, missing Raphinha, Pedri, and Joan Garcia, welcomed back Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo from injury. Yamal, who had struggled in the Clasico due to a groin issue, looked much sharper this time.

During the match, Ferran Torres doubled Barca’s lead after nine minutes, tapping in Fermin Lopez’s cross before paying tribute to his home region of Valencia, a year after deadly floods.

However, Elche’s Rafa Mir pulled one back before half-time, bending a shot past Wojciech Szczesny.

Three minutes later, Torres restored Barcelona’s two-goal advantage, scoring on another Lopez assist.

Carlos Pena denied Torres as Barcelona squandered several chances to extend their lead.

Early in the second half, Mir clipped the top of the crossbar with a curling effort as Elche continued to threaten.

Although Rashford sealed Barca’s victory with a superb finish after Lopez picked him out with a precise cross, it was his second league goal of the campaign.

Later, Veteran goalkeeper Szczesny pushed another Mir effort onto the post, preserving Barcelona’s lead in the final stages.