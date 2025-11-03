Guardiola says Haaland is as reliable as Messi, Ronaldo

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland celebrate after the Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on November 2, 2025. — Reuters

Manchester City’s coach Pep Guardiola has said that Erling Haaland has reached the level of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of goalscoring and reliability.

City defeated Bournemouth 3-1 with Haaland scoring a brace at the Etihad on Sunday.

Haaland is the top scorer in the Premier League and is a top contender for the Golden Boot with 11 goals so far this season, five ahead of four players on six goals. He is also just two league goals away from hitting the 100 mark for City.

After securing the second position on the Premier League table due to Haaland’s prolific goalscoring form, City manager Guardiola said that the Norwegian striker is as reliable as Messi and Ronaldo were at their peak.

"We played really good of course again, Erling was decisive," Guardiola said.

"It's a little like when you play with Messi or Cristiano, you know? The influence is so big.

"Has he reached that level? You see the numbers of that guy? Oh my God, yeah, of course he's at their levels of the numbers from Cristiano and Messi.

"The difference of Cristiano and Messi, they have been doing it for 15 years. You see Messi still in MLS, he scores two or three goals every day. Cristiano and Saudi are the same. But he's at that level and without him, it would be tough."

Guardiola added that Haaland's hunger and willingness to learn are the key qualities which make him different from others.

"The way he shoots the ball, right? He shoots the ball, goes down the grass. it's like, 'I'm going to score,” Guardiola said.

"I have said many times, he is incredibly coachable and I am tough with him sometimes.

"I always try to be open minded with him and there are players who say, 'what are you talking about?' He is completely down to earth, he wants to do it and he lives for the goals."

City will take on Liverpool at the Etihad on Sunday, and it may be the game that could decide the most likely challengers to Arsenal in the title race.