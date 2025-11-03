Tickets for Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI Series to go on sale from November 4

Shaheen Shah Afridi of Pakistan appeals for the wicket of Kamindu Mendis of Sri Lanka during the match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at Zayed Cricket Stadium on September 23, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. - AFP

RAWALPINDI: Tickets for the much-anticipated three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will go on sale online from 12 pm on Tuesday, November 4, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced.

Fans can purchase tickets through pcb.tcs.com.pk, while details regarding the sale of physical tickets at TCS Express Centres will be shared in due course.

All three ODIs are scheduled to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 11, 13 and 15.

For the first two ODIs on November 11 and 13, tickets for General Enclosures (Miran Bakhsh, Sohail Tanvir) will be priced at PKR 200, while for the final ODI on Saturday, November 15, they will cost PKR 300.

Tickets for First-Class Enclosures (Shoaib Akhtar, Yasir Arafat) will be available for PKR 300 for the opening two matches and PKR 400 for the final ODI.

Fans looking to experience the action from the Premium Enclosures (Azhar Mahmood, Javed Miandad) can buy tickets for PKR 400 for the first two ODIs and PKR 500 for the third.

VIP Enclosures (Imran Khan, Javed Akhtar) will be priced at PKR 500 for the first two matches and PKR 600 for the final game.

Seats in the PCB Gallery (Main Building) will be available for PKR 700 for the first and second ODIs and PKR 850 for the final fixture.

Platinum Box seats will cost PKR 8,000 for the first two matches and PKR 12,000 for the third ODI, while Far-End Box seats will be priced at PKR 6,000 for the first two and PKR 8,000 for the last game.

Hospitality boxes for the series are also available for sale, and interested parties can contact the PCB Head Office for more information.

Historically, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have faced each other in 157 ODIs, with Pakistan winning 93 times and Sri Lanka emerging victorious on 59 occasions. Four matches ended without a result, while one ended in a tie.

Following the ODI series, both teams will be joined by Zimbabwe for a Tri-Nation T20I Series, beginning November 17.

The series will kick off at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, before moving to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, which will host the remaining fixtures, including the final on November 29.

Tri-Nation T20I Series Schedule (Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe):