PCB announces completion of Mohammad Wasim’s tenure as women’s team head coach

Mohammad Wasim, Head Coach of Pakistan, looks on from the dressing room as rain interrupts play during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup India 2025 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at R. Premadasa Stadium on October 24, 2025 in Colombo, - ICC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially announced the completion of Mohammad Wasim’s tenure as Head Coach of the Pakistan National Women’s Cricket Team.

According to the PCB, the process of appointing a new head coach is currently underway, and an announcement regarding his successor will be made in due course.

The board reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening women’s cricket in Pakistan and ensuring that the national team continues to receive the best possible support to achieve success on the international stage.

It is pertinent to mention that Mohammad Wasim — a former Pakistan batter and ex-men’s chief selector — was appointed as head coach of the women’s team on June 26, 2024, just weeks before the T20 Asia Cup.

Junaid Khan and Abdur Rehman, both former Pakistan bowlers, were named assistant coach and spin-bowling coach, respectively. No separate batting coach was appointed, with Wasim himself taking charge of that role.

A PCB statement at the time clarified that the coaching appointments were made specifically for the T20 Asia Cup, held in Dambulla from July 19 to 28.

However, no confirmation was given on whether the appointments would continue beyond the tournament.

Wasim previously guided Northern to consecutive runners-up finishes in domestic cricket and helped nurture young talent.

Under his leadership, Northern also won the National T20 Cup in the 2019-20 season. He later served as chief selector of the men’s national team before being relieved of his duties during Najam Sethi’s brief tenure as PCB chairman in December 2022.

For the unversed, the Pakistan women’s cricket team endured a disappointing campaign at the recently concluded Women’s World Cup 2025, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The team played seven matches without registering a single victory, losing four games while three fixtures ended with no result due to rain.