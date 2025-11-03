Spurs rookie Dylan Harper sidelined after calf injury

San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Centre in New Louisiana on October 24, 2025. — Reuters

PHOENIX: San Antonio Spurs rookie guard Dylan Harper has been sidelined after sustaining a calf injury while attempting to defend a Nick Richards dunk during the second quarter of Sunday’s 130-118 loss to the Phoenix Suns (3-4).

The injury occurred when Harper landed awkwardly under the basket while contesting the dunk. He was ruled out at halftime and later seen leaving the arena on crutches, wearing a walking boot on his left foot.

The defeat dropped San Antonio to 5-1, ending their best-ever 5-0 start in franchise history. However, the bigger concern for the Spurs is the potential long-term absence of one of their most promising young players.

After the game, head coach Mitch Johnson confirmed that the injury appeared to be related to Harper’s calf.

“I believe it’s something with his calf, but I don’t have anything official yet,” Johnson said.

The 19-year-old appeared to hurt himself upon landing after failing to block Richards’ dunk, which gave Phoenix a 48-37 lead with 5:02 left in the first half.

He grimaced in pain as he walked toward the bench before heading to the locker room with assistance from the team’s medical staff.

The Spurs entered the game already short-handed, with veteran point guard De’Aaron Fox sidelined due to a hamstring injury sustained during the offseason.

Before exiting, Harper had scored 12 points in 11 minutes, shooting 5-of-8 from the field. He entered the game ranked fourth on the team in scoring (14.4 ppg) while averaging 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.2 steals over five games.

Following the game, teammate Victor Wembanyama expressed his support for the rookie guard.

“I hope the best for him, for sure. We’ve seen great things from him—it’s been hard to believe how good he’s played. But it happens. We have to be able to deal with injuries. At the same time, we’re going to get some guys back,” Wembanyama said.

Harper’s injury capped off a tough night for San Antonio, marking their first loss of the season after a franchise-best 5-0 start.