ACB and Jonathan Trott to part ways after 2026 T20 World Cup

Jonathan Trott, Head Coach of Afghanistan pictured during a net session as part of the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 at Kensington Oval on June 19, 2024 in Bridgetown, Barbados. - AFP

KABUL: The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced that Jonathan Trott will conclude his tenure as head coach of the Afghanistan men’s national team at the end of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka in February and March.

“ACB recognises that coaching transitions are a natural part of the global cricketing ecosystem. Just as teams evolve, so do their leadership and strategic needs,” the board said in a statement.

“No international side remains under a single coach forever, and this change marks a new chapter for Afghanistan as the board continues building toward long-term excellence. This decision comes as part of ACB’s long-term strategic planning for the next phase of the national team’s growth.”

Trott, who took charge in July 2022, has played a key role in Afghanistan’s transformation into a competitive white-ball side. Initially appointed for 18 months, his contract was extended twice — first in 2024 and then through 2025.

Under his guidance, Afghanistan reached historic milestones, including a maiden semi-final appearance at the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean, with memorable victories over New Zealand and Australia.

During the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, Afghanistan defeated England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, narrowly missing out on a semi-final spot after pushing eventual champions Australia to the limit.

Afghanistan also claimed ODI series wins over South Africa and Bangladesh in Sharjah and qualified for their first-ever Champions Trophy in 2025 by finishing among the top eight teams in the 2023 ODI World Cup points table.

More recently, they registered clean sweeps against Bangladesh (3-0 in ODIs) and Zimbabwe (3-0 in T20Is).

During Trott’s tenure, Afghanistan won 20 of 43 ODIs and 29 of 61 T20Is.

Expressing his sentiments, Trott said it had been an honor to coach the Afghan team.

“It has been a privilege to work with the Afghanistan national team and to witness their passion, resilience, and hunger to achieve greatness. I am proud of what we have accomplished together and will always remain a supporter of Afghan cricket. I wish the team and the Afghan people continued success in the years ahead.”

Trott’s next assignment will be as head coach of ILT20 franchise Gulf Giants for the upcoming season, beginning December 2.

He previously coached Pretoria Capitals in the 2024-25 SA20 before being replaced by Sourav Ganguly.

The ACB confirmed that the process to appoint a new head coach will commence after the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Earlier this year, during Afghanistan’s multi-format tour of Zimbabwe, former fast bowler Hamid Hassan served as interim head coach, with ex-captain Nawroz Mangal acting as assistant coach.