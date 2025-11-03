Trophy for Pakistan-South Africa ODI series unveiled

FAISALABAD: The glittering trophy for the much-anticipated three-match ODI series between hosts Pakistan and South Africa was unveiled in Faisalabad on Monday.

The unveiling ceremony took place at the Iqbal Cricket Stadium, where Pakistan’s newly appointed ODI captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and his South African counterpart Matthew Breetzke jointly revealed the silverware.

This series also marks the historic return of international cricket to Faisalabad, which last hosted an ODI on April 11, 2008, when Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets at the same ground.





All three matches of the series are scheduled to be played at the same venue, with the second and third ODIs slated for November 6 and 8, respectively.

The ongoing tour is nearing its conclusion following the completion of the Test and T20I series.

The two-match Test series ended in a 1-1 draw, while Pakistan clinched the three-match T20I series 2-1, courtesy of a match-winning performance by Babar Azam in the decider in Lahore on Saturday.

Chasing a modest target of 140 in the series finale, Pakistan reached the mark with six balls to spare, powered by Babar’s fluent 68 off 47 balls, laced with nine boundaries.

Agha Salman contributed a crucial 33 off 26 deliveries, while Faheem Ashraf and Usman Khan kept their composure to steer Pakistan home after a brief middle-order wobble.

Earlier, Pakistan’s decision to bowl first paid off as Shaheen Afridi and Salman Mirza delivered early breakthroughs, limiting South Africa to 139 for nine in their allotted 20 overs.

Historically, Pakistan and South Africa have met 87 times in ODIs, with Pakistan winning 34, South Africa 52, and one match ending without a result.

In Faisalabad, Pakistan and South Africa have faced each other in three ODIs. Pakistan emerged victorious twice in 1994 and 2007, while South Africa claimed one win in 2003.

Squads:

Pakistan: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha.

South Africa: Matthew Breetzke (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Sinethemba Qeshile.