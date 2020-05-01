New Zealand's Henry Nicholls donates World Cup final shirt to raise funds

Photo: stuff.co.nz

New Zealand batsman Henry Nicholls on Thursday announced to donate the shirt he wore in the heart-stopping final of last year’s World Cup in England in a bid to raise funds for the battle against the coronavirus, Reuters reported.

The 28-year-old will donate the shirt, donned with the signatures of his team mates, to the local chapter of the United Nations’ children’s fund UNICEF.

"...everything that happened at the World Cup last year, that’s a pretty memorable experience," Nicholls said.

"I thought I could put that shirt up as a bit of an incentive for people to donate."

Irrespective of amount, anyone who will donate by Monday will enter a draw from which the new owner of the shirt will be decided.

"For me I wanted to go away from the auction sort of thing, where the highest bidder wins it," he said.

