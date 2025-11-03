Babar Azam on verge of achieving two major milestones in ODI cricket

Babar Azam of Pakistan during the 2nd ODI match between South Africa and Pakistan at World Sports Betting Newlands Cricket Ground on December 19, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. - AFP

FAISALABAD: Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam is on the brink of achieving two major milestones as the three-match ODI series between Pakistan and South Africa kicks off on Tuesday at the Iqbal Cricket Stadium.

The 31-year-old is poised to equal the record held by legendary opener Saeed Anwar for the most centuries by a Pakistani in One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

Anwar scored 20 centuries in 247 matches and 244 innings. Babar, the former captain, currently has 19 centuries in 134 matches and 131 innings, and needs just one more ton to surpass Anwar’s long-standing record.

Most ODI centuries by Pakistan batters:

Saeed Anwar – 20 centuries in 247 matches

Babar Azam – 19* centuries in 134 matches

Mohammad Yousuf – 15 centuries in 281 matches

Fakhar Zaman – 11 centuries in 82 matches

Mohammad Hafeez – 11 centuries in 218 matches

In addition to eclipsing Anwar’s record, Babar is also on the verge of becoming the second-fastest batter in ODI history to reach 20 centuries.

With 19 centuries in 131 innings, the right-hander is closing in on Virat Kohli’s record, who reached 20 centuries in 133 innings.

If Babar scores another century within his next two innings, he will surpass Kohli and become the second-fastest player to achieve the milestone — behind only Hashim Amla, who accomplished the feat in 108 innings.

Fastest players to 20 ODI centuries:

Hashim Amla – 108 innings

Virat Kohli – 133 innings

AB de Villiers – 175 innings

Rohit Sharma – 183 innings

For the unversed, the second and third ODIs between Pakistan and South Africa will also be played at the same venue on November 6 and 8.

The series marks a historic return of international cricket to Faisalabad, which last hosted an ODI on April 11, 2008, when Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets at the same ground.

Overall, Pakistan and South Africa have faced each other 87 times in ODIs, with Pakistan winning 34, South Africa 52, and one match ending without a result.