Shaheen Afridi vows to lead from front in ODI series against South Africa

FAISALABAD: Pakistan’s newly appointed ODI captain Shaheen Shah Afridi has expressed his pride and excitement ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, with the opening encounter scheduled to begin on Tuesday at the Iqbal Cricket Stadium.

Speaking at a pre-series press conference, Shaheen said it was a great honour for him to lead the national side and welcomed the return of international cricket to Faisalabad after nearly 17 years.

“It’s an honour for me to represent Pakistan as captain. Even as a player, wearing the national colours is always a matter of pride — but now, as captain, there’s an added sense of responsibility,” Shaheen stated.

“InshaAllah, after 17 years, international cricket is returning to Faisalabad. We’ll be facing a strong side like South Africa, who have always played quality cricket. The team performed well in the T20 series, and the boys are in good touch. We’re hopeful for a strong performance in this series.”

When asked about being handed the ODI captaincy following his previous stint as T20I skipper, Shaheen maintained a composed response.

“Our job is to serve Pakistan cricket and fulfill whatever role we’re given. Leadership appointments are the management’s decisions, and we respect that. My focus right now is on improving our one-day cricket and leading the team from the front,” he said.

Addressing rumours regarding his decision-making during the New Zealand series, the left-arm pacer clarified misconceptions about team selections and batting order decisions.

“No, I never did anything like that in New Zealand — perhaps there’s been a misunderstanding. As captain, I always tried to send players according to their proper batting positions,” he explained.

“But a captain can’t make decisions alone — management and support staff are always involved. Cricket is a team game; decisions are made collectively. If it were just about individual choices, maybe I would’ve played differently,” he added.

Shaheen also threw his full support behind former captain Babar Azam, who recently found form after a brief slump.

“Every player goes through difficult phases. In cricket, only a few can perform consistently all the time. Babar’s recent innings have surely boosted his confidence and helped him get back in rhythm. Just because he didn’t perform in a couple of matches doesn’t make him a bad player,” Shaheen said.

He went on to praise the 31-year-old’s contributions to Pakistan cricket over the years.

“For the past four or five years, Babar has been one of our most consistent performers — he’s been the top scorer in both T20Is and ODIs. He has the ability to play big innings, and our other players are also capable of match-winning performances,” he added.

Concluding his remarks, Afridi expressed his satisfaction with his own form and vowed to lead by example.

“I’m really happy that Babar has regained his touch. As for myself, I always try to lead from the front — whether I’m captain or not. Whenever I get an opportunity, I aim to deliver my best for Pakistan,” he said.

The series marks a historic return of international cricket to Faisalabad, which last hosted an ODI on April 11, 2008, when Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets at the same venue.

Overall, Pakistan and South Africa have faced each other 87 times in ODIs, with Pakistan winning 34 and South Africa claiming victory in 52 matches, while one ended without a result.