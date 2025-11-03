Travis Head to miss final two T20Is against India; here's why

Travis Head of Australia walks off the ground after losing his wicket in game three of the T20 International series between Australia and India at Bellerive Oval on November 02, 2025 in Hobart, Australia. - AFP

Australia’s star batter Travis Head will sit out the final two T20Is against India as he turns his attention to red-ball preparations ahead of the Ashes, opting to feature for South Australia in the Sheffield Shield.

Head is set to play against Tasmania in Hobart next week, marking his first first-class appearance since the West Indies tour in July.

The left-handeded batter has struggled for form in recent white-ball outings, managing a top score of just 31 across eight innings in T20Is and ODIs since his brilliant 142 against South Africa in August.

A key member of Australia’s Test setup, Head is expected to resume his pivotal No. 5 role, renowned for his aggressive, counterattacking batting style.

Sources suggest the decision to play a four-day match before the Ashes was largely left to Head, who chose to get valuable red-ball time ahead of the England series.

His inclusion adds star power to a stacked Sheffield Shield round, with several Test regulars set to feature ahead of the squad announcement later this week.

Josh Hazlewood, who exited the T20I series after the second game in Melbourne, will join Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon in representing New South Wales against Victoria, while Sean Abbott—set to leave the T20I squad after the Hobart match—will also be available.

Steven Smith, fresh off a superb 118 against Queensland, is confirmed for his second Shield game.

Victoria, meanwhile, are expected to field Scott Boland for his third outing of the season after a brief rest. Cameron Green will turn out for Western Australia against Queensland, where he is likely to resume bowling duties for the first time since the season opener.

Marnus Labuschagne is also expected to seek more match practice ahead of his Test recall, while Matt Renshaw remains in contention for an opening slot.

Beau Webster will play for Tasmania, who face South Australia featuring both Head and Alex Carey, along with pacer Brendan Doggett—a potential backup option for the Test squad.

Elsewhere, leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha has been released from the T20I squad to play for NSW in the One-Day Cup against Queensland in Sydney on Monday, as he continues to cover for Adam Zampa, who is awaiting the birth of his second child.

As announced earlier, Ben Dwarshuis has recovered from a calf injury and will rejoin the T20I squad for the final two games on the Gold Coast and in Brisbane.

For the unversed, the T20I series stands level at 1-1 following India’s five-wicket win in Hobart.