Complete list of Women's ODI World Cup champions

NAVI MUMBAI: India etched their name in the history books by becoming only the fourth team in the 52-year history of the Women's ODI World Cup to lift the prestigious title, defeating South Africa in the final at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Sunday.

Chasing 299, South Africa were bundled out for 246 in 45.3 overs despite a solid start from skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, who steadied the innings and put the Indian bowlers under early pressure.

Wolvaardt was the standout performer for the Proteas, scoring a valiant 101 off 98 balls, laced with 11 fours and a six. However, her efforts went in vain as India’s bowling attack, led by Deepti Sharma, turned the tide in their favour.

Deepti produced a match-winning spell, taking 5 for 39 in 9.3 overs. Shafali Verma chipped in with two wickets, while Shree Charani claimed one.

It is pertinent to mention that the first-ever Women's World Cup took place in 1973, with England defeating Australia in the final to claim the inaugural title.

Australia remains the most successful team in Women's World Cup history, boasting seven titles, including three consecutive wins in 1978, 1982 and 1989.

England sit second with four championships, having triumphed in 1973, 1993, 2009 and 2017.

New Zealand became the third team to lift the title in 2001, edging out Australia by just four runs in a thrilling final.

With their 2025 triumph, India have now joined the elite list of Women's World Cup winners.

List of Women’s World Cup Champions:

Australia – 7 titles (1978, 1982, 1989, 1998, 2005, 2013 and 2022)

England – 4 titles (1973, 1993, 2009 and 2017)

New Zealand – 1 title (2001)

India – 1 title (2025)