West Indies announce squad for New Zealand T20Is

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced its squad for the upcoming T20I series in New Zealand, featuring notable changes as the team prepares for the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

Gudakesh Motie has been left out of the squad — a decision CWI stated was made with the World Cup in mind. The 30-year-old spinner will use this period to work on a technical issue with his bowling action that has affected his recent form.

Motie will collaborate with specialists from the Royals Sports Group, owners of the Paarl Royals franchise, ahead of the SA20 in December to regain his rhythm and confidence before the World Cup in February.

The squad also sees the return of Matthew Forde, who had been sidelined with a shoulder injury since August. With Ramon Simmons and Jediah Blades unavailable due to injuries, Shamar Springer has been added to strengthen the pace attack.

In addition, CWI has appointed Clinical Psychologist Krisnan Hurdle as Mental Skills and Performance Coach, following recommendations made by the Cricket Strategy and Officiating Committee during its emergency meeting in August.

Hurdle will join the team beginning with the New Zealand tour.

West Indies will kick off their five-match T20I series against New Zealand with back-to-back games at Eden Park, Auckland, on November 5 and 6.

The series will then move to Saxton Oval, Nelson, for matches on November 9 and 10, before concluding at University Oval, Dunedin, on November 13.

For context, the Caribbean side recently achieved their first-ever 3-0 away T20I series sweep, defeating Bangladesh.

West Indies T20I Squad:

Shai Hope (c), Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Amir Jangoo, Brandon King, Khary Pierre, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer.