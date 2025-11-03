Paul eyes three potential replacements for Davis including Fury ex-rival

Jake Paul arrives to the ring to fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at Honda Center on Jun 28, 2025. — Reuters

Jake Paul is considering three new potential replacements for Gervonta Davis as his opponent in his upcoming exhibition boxing match, international media reported on Sunday.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul was set to fight Davis in an exhibition contest on November 14 at Miami's Kaseya Centre.

The fight was set to become the first major boxing match to be scored by AI; however, since its announcement, it has been surrounded by controversy.

Paul competes in the 200lbs division while Davis has never fought at more than 140lbs.

However, Davis, the WBA world champion at 135 lbs, was not expected to put his title on the line.

Nonetheless, the match was expected to go ahead, as both fighters had agreed to compete at a catchweight of 195lbs, using 12oz gloves to avoid injuries.

However, after a huge U-turn on Friday night, the fight now looks to be dead in the water, with Paul expected to change the opponent.

According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, Netflix and Paul's camp are searching for alternative options after Davis was accused of domestic violence in recent developments.

Reports then emerged that the fight was offered to former WBC interim lightweight champion Ryan Garcia.

But now Ring Magazine is reporting that Garcia is instead in the final stages of securing a world title bout with WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in 2026.

The boxer’s team is now exploring alternative options as they look to maintain commercial interest in the high-profile event.

According to Mannix, Paul has also approached Terence Crawford, but it is currently unclear if it would be possible because 'Bud' has not decided anything on his boxing future after defeating Canelo Alvarez in September and becoming a three-weight undisputed champion.

The Ring's Mike Coppinger has reported that two other main options are also under consideration: Paul's former rival, Nate Diaz, whom the 'Problem Child' defeated in August 2023, and Francis Ngannou, who previously fought Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury in the boxing ring.