Manthar Bugti wins top honour at All-Sindh Malakhra 2025

This picture shows wrestler Manthar Bugti receiving a cash prize and trophy after winning the All-Sindh Malakhra Championship in Karachi’s Sachal Goth on 2 November 2025. — Our Correspondent

KARACHI: The two-day All Sindh Malakhra 2025 competition, organised by the Government of Sindh, concluded successfully in Sachal Goth on Sunday.

At the closing ceremony, the Chief Guest, Secretary Sports Sindh Munawar Ali Mahesar, presented the winning wrestlers with cash prizes exceeding PKR 100,000, along with trophies.

Shields and certificates were also awarded to wrestlers who delivered outstanding performances.

More than 100 Malakhra wrestlers from 30 districts across Sindh participated in the tournament.

The ceremony was attended by Additional Secretary Asad Ishaq, DSO Ismail Shah, Farid Ali, Sunny Parvez, Muhammad Usman, Ali Dano Gopang and other dignitaries.

In the final of the first category, Malakhra wrestler Manthar Bugti emerged victorious, according to a spokesperson from the Sindh Sports Department.

Karam Ali Bugti secured second place, Babar Ali Jamali finished third, and Imtiaz Ali Maghar claimed fourth position.

“Malakhra is an ancient cultural identity of Sindh. The Sindh government will continue to promote this traditional sport and support its wrestlers,” said Secretary Sports Sindh Manwar Ali Mahesar.

Organised by the Sindh Department of Sports, the event aimed to preserve and popularise Malakhra – a traditional form of Sindhi wrestling – among the youth.

The tournament featured notable wrestlers, including Qurban Hothipoto, Mubarak Mallah, Jan Mohammad, munaand Manthar Bugti, who displayed remarkable strength and technique in the traditional ring.

Wrestlers from Badin, including Manzoor Bhatti and Mashooq Gopang, as well as Karachi’s Bijli Khaskheli, also competed.