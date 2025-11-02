John Fury provides honest opinion about Fabio Wardley, Oleksandr Usyk fight

This collage of photos shows world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (right) and Fabio Wardley. — Instagram

Former professional boxer John Fury has provided an honest opinion about Fabio Wardley and Oleksandr Usyk's fight.

Wardley has challenged undisputed heavyweight champion Usyk after defeating Joseph Parker on October 25, alerting the Ukrainian that facing him will be no easy task.

Wardley stopped Parker in the 11th round with an emphatic performance to claim the WBO interim heavyweight title.

After the win, Wardley declared he is ready to fight the undisputed champion “anywhere, anytime” for the titles.

However, former boxer Fury is thinking differently, speaking to Boxing King Media, ‘Big John’ suggested it was too soon for Wardley to fight Usyk.

“Well, if I was managing Fabio, no, because there is levels to the game and he’s not there yet. Usyk is a tricky operator, ton of experience. You’re looking at a kid here’s who’s had no amateur fights. Eight white collar fights. And you can’t make the transition from that to that,” Fury said.

“Don’t get me wrong, if he hit Usyk he’d tip him upside down. But what I’d do is get him another four or five wins, let him fight good men, and let him go when he’s ready. Get the timing right with Usyk. Usyk can’t last forever. He’s 38 now.

“If they pick the moment, they could see him the heavyweight champion of the world, Fabio Wardley from Ipswich, and well deserved. He’s capable of doing it, not just yet, though.”

Usyk became the undisputed heavyweight champion after knocking out Daniel Dubois in the fifth round of their rematch at Wembley Stadium on July 19.

The Ukrainian has also become the first boxer in history to claim the undisputed champion status for a third time, following previous rules at cruiserweight (2018) and heavyweight (2024).