The Hundred delayed till 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic

English cricket's new Hundred competition has been delayed until 2021 after the coronavirus pandemic deprived it of star overseas names and bumper crowds.

The new 100-balls-per-side format, to be played by eight franchises rather than the established 18 first-class counties, had been due to start in July.

But with the English season delayed until at least July 1, with any matches likely to be played behind closed doors, the England and Wales Cricket Board has decide to postpone the competition.

"The situation we find ourselves in as a country means that delivery of the Hundred will not be possible this summer," ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said in a statement.

"Whilst we are naturally disappointed that we won't get to realise our ambitions this year, the Hundred will go ahead in 2021 when we are safely able to deliver everything we intended to help grow the game."

The ECB's statement stressed that an event with no fans "directly contradicts the competition's goal to attract a broader audience".

Global travel restrictions also mean it is not possible for star players from other countries to take part in the Hundred, which includes both men's and women's competitions.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali on Wednesday called for a delay to the Hundred, saying it was vital to have top overseas players involved.





