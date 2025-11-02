Sialkot, Faisalabad clinch wins to close fifth round of QEAT

The collage of photos shows Sialkot Region pacer Mohammad Hasnain (left) and Faisalabad Region opening batter Faham-ul-Haq. – PCB

ISLAMABAD: Sialkot Region outclassed Abbottabad by nine wickets on the fourth day of the fifth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26 at the Diamond Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Resuming the final day at 331-8 in 91.5 overs, Abbottabad were bowled out for 342 in 95 overs.

Hasan Ali and Mohammad Ali led Sialkot’s bowling attack with three wickets each, while Mohammad Hasnain picked up two. Athar Mehmood and Usama Mir claimed one wicket apiece.

Chasing a modest target of 50, Sialkot comfortably achieved victory in 9.3 overs, losing just one wicket.

Azan Awais contributed 12 before being dismissed by Shahnawaz Dahani, while opener Muhammad Huraira remained unbeaten on 29 off 36 balls and Aashar Mahmood finished four not out off one delivery.

Earlier, a valiant century by Shahzaib Khan helped Abbottabad recover after being forced to follow on by defending champions Sialkot.

Resuming their second innings on day three at 37-1, trailing by 256 runs, Abbottabad posted 331-8 in 91.5 overs to gain a slender 38-run lead.

Opener Shahzaib anchored the innings with a gritty 131 off 257 balls, including 20 fours and a six. He was ably supported by Khalid Usman, who struck 83 off 97 deliveries with eight boundaries and five sixes.

Earlier in the match, Sialkot piled up 385 runs in their first innings, thanks to a brilliant 123 off 194 balls by Azan Awais. Abdullah Shafique (62), Mohsin Raza (60), and Afzaal Mahmood (51) also made key contributions.

In reply, Abbottabad crumbled to 92 all out in 34.5 overs in their first innings, undone by a fiery spell from Mohammad Hasnain, who claimed five wickets. Hasan Ali picked up three, and Mohammad Ali chipped in with two.

In the next game of the QEAT, Faisalabad secured a commanding six-wicket victory over Peshawar in their latest encounter at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, thanks to brilliant half-centuries from Asim Ali Nasir and Atiq-ur-Rehman.

Batting first, Peshawar were bowled out for 320 in 84.1 overs, with Iftikhar Ahmed playing a superb knock of 131 off 204 balls, including 19 fours and a six.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris also impressed with a fluent 88-run innings featuring 12 boundaries and three sixes.

For Faisalabad, Khurram Shahzad claimed three wickets, while Jahandad Khan, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, and Hasan Raza bagged two wickets each. Afaq Afridi chipped in with one wicket.

In reply, Faisalabad posted 384 in 121.4 overs, powered by an outstanding innings from opener Faham-ul-Haq, who scored 157 off 326 balls, hitting 18 fours. Hasan Raza contributed 40 off 66 deliveries, while Asim Ali Nasir added 38 runs.

Trailing by 64 runs, Peshawar were bundled out for 227 in their second innings, largely due to Faisalabad’s Afaq Afridi, who produced a remarkable five-wicket haul.

Iftikhar Ahmed once again top-scored for Peshawar with 61 off 136 balls, but the rest of the lineup failed to make significant contributions.

Chasing 163 for victory, Faisalabad comfortably reached the target, finishing at 166-4 in 41 overs.

Asim Ali Nasir played a match-winning innings of 62 off 96 balls, while Atiq-ur-Rehman smashed a quickfire 65 off 56 deliveries to seal the win.

The four-day match between FATA and Islamabad ended in a draw at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.

Batting first, Islamabad Region posted 432 runs in 103 overs, courtesy of exceptional centuries from wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir and Sarmad Bhatti.

Bhatti remained unbeaten on 150 off 253 deliveries, smashing 28 boundaries, while Nazir scored a composed 101 off 157 balls with 16 fours.

For FATA, Akif Javed claimed four wickets, Arshadullah took three, and Sameen Gul picked up two.

In reply, FATA were bundled out for 281 runs. Rehan Afridi top-scored with a brisk 91 off 98 deliveries, hitting 14 fours and two sixes, while Sameen Gul contributed an unbeaten 43 off 62 balls, including seven fours and a six.

With a healthy lead of 151, Islamabad declared their second innings at 378, setting a target of 530 for FATA.

The innings was powered by a blistering 159-run knock from Khushdil Shah, who faced 150 balls and struck 22 fours and two sixes. Mohammad Sarwar Afridi also added a solid 89 off 171 deliveries.

For FATA, Musa Khan and Kaleem Adil bagged three wickets each, Umair Riaz took two, while Hunain Shah and Shayan Sheikh picked up one apiece.

Chasing 530, FATA ended the final day at 160-1 in 34 overs, with Raja Hamza Waheed unbeaten on 76 off 105 balls, and Umair Riaz not out on 5.

Opening batter Shamyl Hussain scored 69 off 91 balls, including seven fours and two sixes, before being dismissed by Asif Afridi.

On day three of the fifth-round matches, Lahore Whites and Bahawalpur recorded victories over Multan and Karachi Blues, respectively.

Test pacer Mohammad Abbas’ 10-wicket match haul powered Lahore Whites to a commanding six-wicket win against Multan.

Meanwhile, at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar, Saad Khan’s unbeaten century guided Bahawalpur to an eight-wicket triumph over Karachi Blues.