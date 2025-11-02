Afghanistan complete 3-0 T20I series sweep with nine-run win over Zimbabwe

Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz (right) celebrates after reaching a half-century during the third T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on November 2, 2025. – Zimbabwe Cricket

HARARE: A commanding 159-run opening partnership laid the foundation for Afghanistan’s nine-run victory over Zimbabwe in the final T20I, sealing a 3-0 series sweep.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (92 off 48) and Ibrahim Zadran (60 off 49) anchored Afghanistan’s innings as they posted a formidable 210 for 3 at the Harare Sports Club.

Sikandar Raza led Zimbabwe’s chase with a blistering half-century, supported by quickfire contributions from Brian Bennett and Ryan Burl. However, their efforts fell short as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 201.

Afghanistan set the tone early, scoring 19 runs in the opening over, with Gurbaz dispatching Wellington Masakadza for three boundaries and a six.

Zadran joined in with two fours off Richard Ngarava, while Tinotenda Maposa went for 23 in the fourth over, which also included four boundaries from Zadran and a six from Gurbaz.

A dropped catch by Brad Evans off his own bowling gave Gurbaz a reprieve, allowing the openers to take Afghanistan to 73 for 0 at the end of the PowerPlay.

Gurbaz reached a 30-ball fifty just after Afghanistan crossed 100 in the 11th over, followed closely by Zadran, who notched his third fifty of the series off 36 balls.

Zimbabwe struggled to contain Afghanistan in the middle overs, conceding 30 runs in the 14th over bowled by Burl. Gurbaz accelerated to 88 off 44, striking three fours and as many sixes in that over alone.

Despite Raza finishing with figures of 0 for 20 from four overs, Afghanistan moved to 155 for 0 after 15 overs.

The partnership was finally broken when Raza took a superb catch to dismiss Gurbaz, giving Ngarava his first wicket. Evans then bowled Zadran, leaving Afghanistan at 166 for 2 after 17 overs.

Sediqullah Atal’s blistering 35 off 15 balls, featuring three sixes and two fours, propelled Afghanistan to a strong total of 210 for 3.

Zimbabwe’s reply got off to a shaky start as Dion Myers was run out, and Brendan Taylor miscuing a catch to mid-on in the third over off Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Raza and Bennett then steadied the innings, hitting boundaries regularly, including a six apiece from Bennett. By the end of the powerplay, Zimbabwe were 48 for 2.

Raza reached a 28-ball fifty before falling to a sweep shot that hit the stumps. Bennett followed soon after for 47, leaving Zimbabwe at 151 for 4 after 15 overs.

Ryan Burl’s aggressive hitting kept Zimbabwe in contention, but wickets continued to fall at the other end. Fareed Ahmad and Abdullah Ahmadzai picked up key breakthroughs, and despite Tashinga Musekiwa’s 28 off 17 balls, Zimbabwe fell short by nine runs.

Farooqi and Ahmadzai wrapped up the innings, taking the final wickets as Zimbabwe ended on 201, giving Afghanistan a convincing win to complete a 3-0 T20I series sweep.