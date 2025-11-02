Islam Makhachev opens up about biggest rivalry in UFC

Islam Makhachev (red gloves) fights Renato Moicano (blue gloves) in a lightweight title fight during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome on January 19, 2025. — Reuters

While discussing Ilia Topuria, Islam Makhachev offered his version on the rivalry between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

Topuria is the current champion of the UFC lightweight division, and the title he holds was vacated by Makhachev when he decided to move up to the welterweight class and fight for the belt there.

Suggestions are coming from left, right and centre that the biggest fight that could happen currently in the UFC is Makhachev versus Topuria.

While speaking with Match TV, Makhachev was asked about the stardom of Ilia Topuria in the UFC. He was also asked about the Khabib-McGregor rivalry, which ended with the Russian’s victory over the Irish at UFC 229.

Islam Makhachev said that Topuria is currently the biggest star in terms of media, but there is no match to the Khabib-McGregor rivalry.

“I don't think it's even close. But if you compare interests, he's one of the biggest. If you were to pick someone now, he'd be one of the biggest. And Khabib vs. Conor, I don't think it'll happen again,” Makhachev said.

McGregor was defeated by Khabib through submission in the legacy-defining fight, which proved to be the biggest in UFC history.

Before the fight, Khabib, along with his team, cornered McGregor’s ex-friend ahead of UFC 223 in April 2018; in return, the Irishman laid an infamous attack on the bus carrying the Russian and others.

McGregor was arrested and sentenced to community service for violent conduct, as he also smashed the bus window. However, following their increasing altercations, the two were booked for a blockbuster fight at UFC 229 in October 2018.