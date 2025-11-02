Kuldeep Yadav released from India’s T20I squad; here's why

Kuldeep Yadav of India looks on while warming up before game three of the One Day International series between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. - AFP

BENGALURU: Kuldeep Yadav will not feature in India’s remaining two T20Is against Australia, as the left-arm wrist spinner has been released from the squad.

The decision comes as the team management prioritises red-ball preparations for Kuldeep ahead of India’s upcoming Test series.

Kuldeep is set to join the India A team for the second unofficial Test against South Africa A, starting on November 6 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

This match forms part of preparations for India’s two-Test series against the current World Test Championship (WTC) holders, South Africa.

India will play the first Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on November 14, followed by the second Test in Guwahati starting November 22.

Kuldeep had also missed India’s series-levelling victory in the third T20I in Hobart. His opportunities in the longest format have been limited—he did not feature in the five-Test series in England and last played a Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru in October 2024.

In the recent two-Test series against the West Indies, he impressed by taking 12 wickets, including a five-wicket haul.

Joining Kuldeep in the India A squad are several Test regulars. Rishabh Pant, returning from a foot injury sustained in England, led India A in the first four-day match, which India won by three wickets.

Pant scored 90 in the second innings and will captain again in the second game. Sai Sudharsan, who played in the first match, is also included in the squad.

Other Test players named for the second unofficial Test include KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and Devdutt Padikkal.

India A Squad for 2nd Four-Day Game:

Rishabh Pant (c & wk), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sai Sudharsan (vc), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurnoor Brar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Kuldeep Yadav.

India Squad for 4th and 5th T20Is vs Australia:

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (vc), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh and Washington Sundar.