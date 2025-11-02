Boris Becker opens up on potentially coaching Jannik Sinner in future

This collage of photos shows Boris Becker (left) and Jannik Sinner. — Reuters

Boris Becker has made his feelings known on potentially coaching Jannik Sinner in future.

Becker recalled the conversation with Sinner about potentially coaching the four-time Grand Slam winner.

Becker said that, while he was unable to commit to coaching Sinner, he did suggest the names of other coaches, including Darren Cahill.

Speaking to Corriere della Sera, Becker recalled how he turned down the role of coaching Sinner when he was waiting for the verdict of his bankruptcy fraud case in London.

"Me a step away from becoming Sinner's coach? I thought it was a secret... I never talked about it. It's true. But from there to two months later, I was waiting for the London verdict," Becker said.

"I told Jannik: I don't know how it'll end, I can't take on the commitment. But I didn't want to leave him high and dry, I gave him a couple of names: one was Darren Cahill. For me, the best."

Becker made it clear that he would not be able to coach Jannik Sinner in the future, citing personal and professional reasons.

"If Cahill retires at the end of the season, does Becker get back in the running? Darren won't quit. As for me, I was convinced Jannik could become the strongest. Back then he needed to improve his serve and footwork but he was unique, mentally he was already a phenomenon,” Becker added.

“Today I'm in a different phase of life, the family's growing, I have a new business. I don't want to be on the road that much and maybe the coaching role is starting to feel too tight for me."