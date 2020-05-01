Nida Dar shares her post-lockdown plans and more

Photo: File

Pakistan Women’s all-rounder Nida Dar has said that she has been itching to return to the pitch and would like to resume her usual training with her teammates as soon as the lockdown is eased, Geo News reported.

Nida said that once the coronavirus pandemic ends she would be taking a trip with her buddies.

"I am missing all these things but I am trying to keep myself busy during lockdown," she said.



"Once this is over I will go on a trip to the northern areas of Pakistan with my friends."

When asked how she was spending her time indoors, Nida said that the lockdown provided her an opportunity to spend more time with her family members as well as indulge in other activities.

"This is something I don’t get in my routine life as I am mostly busy with my cricket schedule. I am spending maximum time with my family and I keep talking to them all the day," Nida said.

"I also play cricket at with kids, sometimes I play badminton and spend time playing scrabble."

In a bid to remain fit, the all-rounder said that she was following training guidance given by the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) trainers.

She revealed that online fitness training sessions had been arranged for women cricketers to instruct them on various exercises that one can easily do at home.

"We are told by guided by the trainers on our fitness routines. We have been instructed about weight exercises to do at home during online sessions which I do post-Iftar."

The 33-year-old has also been watching past videos of herself in order to analyse her game.

She also praised her former captain Sana Mir, who last week announced retirement from international cricket and credited her for putting women's cricket in the spotlight in Pakistan.

"She’s a legend. Women's cricket in Pakistan got the due recognition due to her and I salute Sana for all the achievements and success," Nida said.

"Sana knew what a player is thinking. She has supported players on and off the field and there are many who grew up as cricketers, including myself, under Sana’s guidance. I want to thank her for all her services for women's cricket."

