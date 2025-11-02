Women's World Cup Final: Shafali, Deepti power India to fighting total against South Africa

Indian batter Shafali Verma celebrates after scoring a fifty during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final against South Africa at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025. - AFP

NAVI MUMBAI: Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma starred with fifties as India posted a competitive 298-7 in 50 overs against South Africa in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final on Sunday at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

Batting first, Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma provided a solid start, building runs steadily with timely boundaries.

The duo put together a 104-run partnership before Mandhana fell short of a half-century, dismissed for 45 off 58 balls, which included eight boundaries, by Chloe Tryon.

Verma then joined hands with Jemimah Rodrigues, adding 62 runs for the second wicket to ease the pressure and stabilise the innings.

Verma played a brilliant knock of 87 off 78 deliveries, including seven fours and two sixes, before being dismissed, leaving India at 166-2 in 27.5 overs.

Rodrigues contributed 24 off 37 deliveries, hitting one four, before being sent back by Ayabonga Khaka, who claimed her second wicket of the match.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma then combined to build a valuable 52-run partnership to push India past the 200-run mark.

Kaur was eventually dismissed for 20 off 29 balls, which included two boundaries, by Nonkululeko Mlaba, leaving India at 223-4 in 39 overs.

Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur continued to bat sensibly, but Kaur fell for 12 off 14 balls to Nadine de Klerk.

Deepti then anchored the innings, scoring a crucial 58 off 58 balls with three fours and a six, registering her 18th ODI fifty and helping India surpass 250.

Richa Ghosh also made a significant contribution, scoring 34 off 24 deliveries, including three fours and two sixes, before being dismissed. Deepti was the final wicket to fall, run out on the last ball of the innings.

For South Africa, Ayabonga Khaka was the pick of the bowlers with 3/58 in nine overs, while Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nadine de Klerk, and Chloe Tryon claimed one wicket each.