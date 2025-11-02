Wolves sack manager Vitor Pereira after winless start

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Vitor Pereira looks dejected after the Premier League match against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on May 2, 2025. — Reuters

After a winless start to the Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers have sacked manager Vitor Pereira on Sunday.

Wolves were handed a humiliating 3-0 defeat by Fulham on the road on Saturday, which was enough to decide the fate of the Portuguese coach.

The result sparked frustration among travelling supporters who vented their anger at both Pereira and the club's Chinese owners.

The decision was a difficult one for the club as Pereira had just signed the contract extension two months earlier.

Wolves executive chairman Jeff Shi released a statement announcing the decision, saying it was necessary.

"Vitor and his team worked tirelessly for Wolves and helped guide us through a challenging period last season, for which we are grateful," Shi said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, the start to this season has been a disappointment and, despite our strong desire to give the head coach time and matches to find an improvement, we have reached a point where we must make a change."

During their nightmare campaign, Wolves have only two points from 10 games, leaving them eight points short of the safety zone in what appears to be an increasingly desperate fight to avoid Premier League relegation.

Pereira is the fourth Premier League manager to exit a club this season, joining Nuno Espirito Santo (Nottingham Forest), Graham Potter (West Ham United) and Ange Postecoglou (Forest).

Wolves confirmed that all eight members of Pereira's backroom team had also left the club, and the training will be handed over to the under-21 head coach, James Collins, and the under-18 head coach, Richard Walker, until a new manager arrives.

Pereira spent 11 months in charge at the club. He joined in December 2024, replacing Gary O'Neil, with Wolves languishing in 19th place.

The Portuguese coach helped them to make it to the safety zone with a run of six straight wins in March and April, finishing 17 points clear of the relegation zone.