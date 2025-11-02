India beat Australia to level T20I series 1-1

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh celebrates with his teammates after taking a wicket during the third T20I at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on November 2, 2025. - Cricket Australia

HOBART: India bounced back strongly to level the T20I series 1-1 with a convincing five-wicket victory over Australia in the third match on Sunday at Bellerive Oval.

The visitors made three changes, all of whom made key contributions, as they chased down a 187-run target with nine balls to spare.

Despite quick-fire fifties from Tim David (74 off 38) and Marcus Stoinis (64 off 39), Arshdeep Singh’s three-wicket haul ensured Australia were restricted to 186 for 6.

In the chase, India’s batting unit produced collective starts, with Washington Sundar’s unbeaten 49 off 23 balls and Jitesh Sharma’s 22 not out off 13 steering the side to victory.

Abhishek Sharma got India off to a flying start, smashing Xavier Bartlett and Sean Abbott for boundaries and sixes before falling for 25 off 16 deliveries.

Suryakumar Yadav added quick runs, striking sixes off Ellis and Abbott, but Shubman Gill’s dismissal for 15 left India at 64 for 2 at the end of the powerplay.

Suryakumar’s 24-run cameo ended when he chipped a catch to cover off Stoinis, while Tilak Varma and Axar Patel rebuilt the innings to take India past the 100-run mark.

Nathan Ellis, Australia’s most effective bowler, dismissed Axar for 17 to claim his third wicket.

Washington, returning to the side in place of Kuldeep Yadav, turned the tide in India’s favor with a flurry of boundaries, including three off Abbott in the 14th over.

Bartlett removed Tilak (29) soon after, but Jitesh Sharma, also back in the lineup, provided vital support.

With 35 needed off the last five overs, Jitesh and Washington batted sensibly. Washington’s power hitting, combined with Jitesh’s clever placement, reduced the equation swiftly.

A boundary from Jitesh off Abbott in the 19th over sealed the win as India crossed the finish line comfortably.

Earlier, after opting to bowl, Arshdeep Singh, replacing Harshit Rana, struck twice early, removing Travis Head and Josh Inglis within the powerplay.

David and Stoinis counterattacked with a 45-run partnership, peppering the boundary frequently.

Varun Chakaravarthy dented Australia’s momentum by dismissing Marsh and Owen off consecutive deliveries, while Dube picked up the key wicket of David (74).

Despite Stoinis’ late assault, including a 32-ball fifty, disciplined bowling at the death from Bumrah and Arshdeep kept Australia under 190.

Arshdeep finished with figures of 3 for 35, while Bumrah impressed with a tight 0 for 26 from his four overs.

The teams will now face off in the fourth T20I, with the series finely poised at 1 1.