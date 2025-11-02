AJ Lee reacts to CM Punk becoming WWE Champion for seventh time

This collage of photos shows WWE superstars AJ Lee and her husband CM Punk. — WWE

SALT LAKE: AJ Lee reacted to CM Punk defeating Jey Uso in Saturday Night’s Main Event here at the Delta Centre to become the WWE World Champion for the seventh time.

Punk became the Number 1 Contender for the World Heavyweight Championship by winning the Fatal 4-Way match a few weeks ago on RAW, and Uso won a Battle Royal to be eligible for a shot at the vacant title.

The contest between Uso and Punk was necessitated after Seth Rollins injured himself and had to give up his title.

Uso and CM Punk both were one-time World Heavyweight Champions before this match and were up for the title to win it for the second time.

During the showdown, both stars tried their best, hitting each other with their own moves.

At the end of the match, the Best in the World tried a GTS on Jey. Due to this, Uso was pushed to the ropes and collapsed straight on the shoulders of the Punk, who repeated his GTS move and finished the contest to become the champion.

The finish was similar to how Punk defeated Rollins in the main event of the RAW debut on Netflix episode.

After Punk’s victory, his wife, AJ Lee, reacted to his title win, taking it to Instagram and posting a story, saying she and Larry were proud of him.

"proud mama and larry @cmpunk," wrote Lee.

CM Punk also posted on Instagram after the show. He shared a picture with the fellow newly-crowned champion Jade Cargill, Ricky Saints, and Cody Rhodes; all four of them are currently owning major titles in WWE.

The caption of the image was: "Look at us #SNME"







