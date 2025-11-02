Jannik Sinner storms past Alexander Zverev to reach Paris Masters final

Italy's Jannik Sinner in action during his semi final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev on November 1, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: Jannik Sinner kept his hopes alive of reclaiming the world No.1 ranking with a commanding 6-0, 6-1 win over Germany’s third seed Alexander Zverev on Saturday, advancing to the final of the Paris Masters.

The Italian, seeded second, produced a flawless performance on Centre Court, dismantling Zverev in just over an hour to book his first-ever Paris Masters final appearance.

Sinner will face Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in Sunday’s championship clash.

The four-time major champion came out firing, sweeping through the first set in just 30 minutes with 11 winners, while a weary Zverev managed only one.

The German appeared to be struggling physically after his grueling three-set quarter-final battle against Daniil Medvedev.

Zverev finally held serve in the opening game of the second set, but Sinner’s relentless pressure proved too much.

The Italian wrapped up the match in 65 minutes, extending his remarkable indoor hard-court winning streak to 25 matches.

Reflecting on the victory, Sinner expressed satisfaction at reaching the final but acknowledged Zverev’s fitness issues.

“Obviously, I'm happy to be in the final. But it’s not how you want to arrive. Playing against Sascha (Zverev) is always special. Today he was not 100%. We saw that — he was struggling physically,” Sinner said.

The win gives Sinner a narrow 5-4 lead in their head-to-head record.

It also marks his third consecutive victory over Zverev this season, following triumphs in the Australian Open final in January and the Vienna Open final last week.