John Cena announces 16-man tournament to determine final opponent

An undated picture of WWE legend John Cena. — WWE

BOSTON: WWE legend John Cena has announced that a 16-man tournament will decide his final in-ring opponent, marking the beginning of the end for one of the most iconic careers in professional wrestling.

The announcement was made during a video segment aired on Saturday Night’s Main Event, where Cena revealed that the tournament will kick off in his hometown of Boston on Raw, scheduled for Monday, November 10.

Emphasising the importance of merit and determination, Cena made it clear that his final rival must earn the spot rather than be hand-picked.

“On my last day, I want to face whoever is willing to step up and seize the same kind of opportunity I was given on my first day,” Cena stated.

The 16-man competition will culminate at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C., where the winner will officially earn the right to face Cena in his farewell match.

“My final opponent isn’t going to be hand-picked,” he reiterated. “It’s going to be hard-earned.”

The 2025 season has been a memorable one for Cena. Earlier this year, he captured his record-breaking 17th World Championship, the most in WWE history, and secured his 100th Premium Live Event (PLE) victory with a win over AJ Styles at Crown Jewel 2025.

Cena’s farewell tour is set to include his final Raw appearance at Madison Square Garden on November 17, his last PLE appearance at Survivor Series on November 29, and his official retirement match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13.