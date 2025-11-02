Pedro stresses team success over personal stats after breaking goal drought

An undated picture of Chelsea striker Joao Pedro(right). — Reuters

Chelsea striker Joao Pedro expressed satisfaction and relief after ending his goal drought, emphasising that team success is his first priority after netting the winner against Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday's 1-0 Premier League win.

In the 34th minute, Chelsea seized the lead when Moises Caicedo stole the ball from Micky van de Ven on the edge of the Spurs penalty box.

The aggressive Ecuadorian then squared for Pedro, who made no mistake from eight meters out.

Spurs goalie Guglielmo Vicario denied Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho, and the 24-year-old Brazilian had three chances to increase his goal total but was denied.

Reflecting on their victory, Pedro explained that scoring this goal was important for him because he had not found the net in a while, and the team relies on him to contribute offensively, emphasising that winning matches is more important than individual statistics.

"I needed this goal because it had been a long time I didn't score, and the team expect that from me," Joao Pedro said.

"I always want to help the team with goals and assists, but first I need to play well. If I play well, the goals are going to come. The important thing is just to win games, and I am very chill about the goals."

Pedro added that, as a forward, it is natural to feel frustrated if you do not take shots or score goals.

"In my position, if you don't shoot you get frustrated, but you need to not look just at yourself. You need to see if the others can get a chance," he added.

Before hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday, Chelsea will travel to Azerbaijan to play Qarabag in the Champions League on Wednesday.