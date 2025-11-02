Damon Hill reveals reason of Oscar Piastri’s decline in form

McLaren's Oscar Piastri during practice at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City on October 25, 2025. — Reuters

Former Formula One driver Damon Hill has shared his thoughts on McLaren’s Oscar Piastri’s decline in form.

Piastri has not been in good form in the recent few races; he has never won a race since the Dutch Grand Prix, finishing P3, P4 once and P5 twice.

He has suffered a lot since getting DNF in Azerbaijan, and his rivals have caught him in the meantime.

Piastri's teammate, Lando Norris, won a race, finished in position 2 twice, and P3 and P7 once. While Max Verstappen of Red Bull secured three races on P1, the rest of the two on P2 and P3.

Hill believes Piastri has changed his approach for the title, and that’s what led his rivals to cut his lead.

He added that Oscar Piastri has gone out of his comfort zone, which he did not need to.

"The only explanation you can have for that is that somehow the mindset has changed from being someone who who just was looking at each race and seeing it as an individual goal or an individual challenge or a separate in you know in individual challenge which is actually the right way to go about it," Hill said.

"In other words, if you, if you just take one each race at a time then what will be will be. Yes, that's the better way of doing it for sure. Yes. In Baku, it's almost like he was chasing himself and trying to push himself out of a comfort zone that he didn't need to. Well, that's, that's what it seemed like."

Norris is a point ahead of Piastri in the F1 standings with 357 points, while Verstappen is third on 321.