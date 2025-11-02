New Zealand anounce squad for West Indies T20I series

New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during the third ODI against England in Wellington on November 1, 2025. – AFP

AUCKLAND: New Zealand have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against the West Indies, starting Wednesday (November 5) at Eden Park.

Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi have been recalled to the side.

Jamieson returns after recovering from a side strain that kept him out of the ODI series against England, while Sodhi rejoins the T20 setup after last featuring against Australia in early October.

“Kyle has been back bowling this week and is tracking nicely for this series,” head coach Rob Walter said. “Ish is our most capped T20I player, and it’s always great to add his skills, energy, and experience to the group.”

Uncapped Wellington all-rounder Nathan Smith has also been named in the squad. Smith, who has represented New Zealand in Tests and ODIs, will be eyeing his T20I debut.

“Nathan has made an impressive start to his international career in the Test and ODI formats, and we back him to deliver if given a T20 opportunity in this series,” Walter added.

Meanwhile, Matt Henry will miss the series due to a calf strain. The pacer, who sat out the last two ODIs against England, will undergo a pre-planned conditioning block to prepare for the ODI and Test series that follow.

“Matt has played every game for the BlackCaps since the Zimbabwe tour in July, so it’s the right time for him to have a short break — and the fact he can also rehab his calf is another positive,” Walter noted.

Several players, including Finn Allen (foot), Lockie Ferguson (hamstring), Adam Milne (ankle), Glenn Phillips (groin), and Ben Sears (hamstring), were not considered due to injuries.

This will be New Zealand’s first T20I series in the post-Kane Williamson era, following the former captain’s retirement from the format. Walter paid tribute to Williamson’s legacy.

“His contribution in this format has been immense — both with the bat and as a leader. Captaining the T20 side in 75 of his 93 matches reflects his influence and service,” Walter said.

The five-match T20I series will be New Zealand’s final assignment before Walter names the preliminary squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. It will be followed by three ODIs and three Tests against the West Indies.

New Zealand squad for West Indies T20Is:

Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert (wk), Nathan Smith and Ish Sodhi.