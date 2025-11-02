Kevin Durant’s stellar performance leads Rockets to dominant win over Celtics

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant drives to the basket during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Nov 1, 2025. — Reuters

BOSTON: Kevin Durant delivered a vintage performance, propelling the Houston Rockets to a 128–101 victory over the Boston Celtics in an NBA clash here at TD Garden on Saturday.

The star forward led all scorers with 26 points in just 30 minutes, showcasing his trademark efficiency and leadership as the Rockets improved to 3–2 on the season.

Houston set the tone with high energy and relentless offence, outscoring Boston 37–24 in the opening quarter.

The Rockets were able to keep control of the game because of Durant's accurate shooting and floor spacing, which made it easier for his teammates to get on the court. The Rockets led by double digits at the break with 29-24.

In the third and fourth quarters, the Rockets stayed strong and never looked back, closing the match with scores of 31-24 and 31-29

Alperen Şengun, who anchored the inside with his presence on both ends, added a solid double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Amen Thompson, a rookie guard, demonstrated his development as a dependable facilitator with 17 points and nine assists.

Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason each chipped in 12 points, while the Rockets’ bench contributed valuable minutes to preserve the lead.

On the other side, Boston struggled to find rhythm offensively, scoring under 30 points in every quarter after the first.

Despite solid individual efforts, the Celtics could not overcome Houston’s balanced attack and fast-paced transition play.

The Rockets’ victory marked their most complete performance of the young season, a statement win that underscored their potential as a rising force in the Western Conference.

The Houston Rockets will next face the Dallas Mavericks on November 4th at Toyota Centre.