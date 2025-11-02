Dodgers roar past Blue Jays to win second straight World Series title

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw celebrates with the Commissioner's Trophy on the podium after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre on Oct 31, 2025. — Reuters

TORONTO: Los Angeles Dodgers roared their comeback with their second consecutive World Series title, edging the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 in 11 innings of a thrilling Game here at Rogers Centre on Saturday.

Will Smith, the Dodgers' catcher, struck the game-winning home run off Shane Bieber in the eleventh inning with two outs to give the team the victory.

After Los Angeles fell behind 4-2 late in the game, Smith's home run, his second of the postseason, completed an incredible comeback.

The Dodgers tied it in the ninth when Miguel Rojas hit his first homer of the postseason, a solo shot off Jeff Hoffman.

Reflecting on their triumph, manager Dave Roberts praised his team’s resilience.

“It's one of the greatest games I've ever been a part of, and this whole series and what the Blue Jays did and they gave us everything they had and just such a first-class organization," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Pitching on consecutive days after winning Game 6, right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto finished the series with shutout innings and won the World Series MVP award.

The Japanese ace showed incredible endurance throughout the series by pitching a complete game triumph in Game 2.

Toronto's early offence was highlighted by Bo Bichette's three-run homer, while Max Muncy added a home run for Los Angeles.

The Blue Jays had a great game, but they were unable to take advantage of late opportunities, such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s double in the 11th that resulted in a double play that ended the game.

Los Angeles' position as baseball's current dynasty is cemented with the Dodgers' triumph, which is their first back-to-back championship since the New York Yankees' three-peat from 1998 to 2000.