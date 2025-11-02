Babar Azam pens special message after stellar show in third T20I

Babar Azam of Pakistan celebrates his fifty runs during game three of the T20 International series between Pakistan and South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium on November 01, 2025 in Lahore, Pakistan. - AFP

LAHORE: Star batter Babar Azam shared a heartfelt message after Pakistan clinched the T20I series 2-1 against South Africa with a commanding win in the final match at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Babar Azam took to social media platform 'X' to share his thoughts with fans.

“Grateful to be back doing what I love. Thankful for those who believed when it was quiet,” Babar wrote.

The right-handed batter led from the front with an unbeaten half-century, guiding the hosts to a comfortable six-wicket victory to seal the three-match series.

Chasing a modest target of 140, Pakistan reached the mark with six balls to spare, thanks to Babar’s fluent 68 off 47 deliveries, laced with nine boundaries.

Agha Salman chipped in with a valuable 33 off 26 balls, while Faheem Ashraf and Usman Khan held their nerves to see the team home following a brief middle-order stumble.

Earlier, skipper Agha Salman’s decision to bowl first proved fruitful as Shaheen Afridi and Salman Mirza struck early, limiting South Africa to 139 for nine in their 20 overs.

Both sides will now move to Faisalabad for a three-match ODI series, scheduled to be played from November 4 to 8.