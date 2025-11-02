Liverpool boss Arne Slot says supporters played vital role in win against Villa

Liverpool manager Arne Slot applauds fans after the Premier League match against Aston Villa at Anfield in Liverpool on November 1, 2025. — Reuters

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has said that the supporters at Anfield played a vital role in a victory against Aston Villa, helping the team rediscover its lost form.

Liverpool defeated Villa 2-0 on Saturday, courtesy of Mohamed Salah and Ryan Gravenberch, who scored goals.

Fans were chanting "Champions, champions," at Anfield, although the real test will come on Tuesday, when Real Madrid will play their away Champions League match against Slot's side and then again next Sunday, the Reds travel to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Keeping the poor form in mind, even at 0-0, the supporters were chanting and singing positively about the Slot, who won the Premier League title in his first season with the club.

The 47-year-old Dutch football coach said the support means a lot at a difficult time.

"It means a lot," said Slot.

"It happened at 0-0, not when you are leading, not when you are top of the table, but when you're in a difficult situation for the club, for the team and for me.”

He added that getting the backing of fans is a special moment; they support you in both good and bad.

"To get the support the players got, the support I got, is what makes this club special. They don't forget if you have been a part of something special and they help you when things are difficult,” Arne Slot added.

"We were not winning games, we were losing them and the fans felt the players needed some support - that's what you get from these supporters."

Liverpool had six defeats in seven games in all competitions before the win against Villa.