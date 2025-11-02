Salah hits 250 goals as Liverpool beat Aston Villa to end winless streak

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action with Aston Villa's John McGinn against Aston Villa in Premier League on November 1, 2025. — Reuters

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah reached a historic milestone of 250 goals, propelling a vital 2-0 victory over Aston Villa to end their wait for a Premier League victory here at Anfield on Saturday, lifting them provisionally into third place.

Salah becomes the third player in club history, after Roger Hunt and Ian Rush, to score 250 goals for the Reds.

Under pressure after six defeats in their last seven games in all competitions, Arne Slot’s side responded with a much-needed performance.

Salah struck in first-half injury time, capitalising on a huge blunder from Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez, who played the ball right into the path of Liverpool's talisman. Salah was spot on, sliding home to soothe a nervous Anfield.

In the 58th minute, Ryan Gravenberch, who is back in the team after an ankle injury, beats Martinez with a strong strike that rebounded off Pau Torres to seal the victory.

The result ended Liverpool’s worst run of defeats in years and boosted their morale ahead of a tough upcoming schedule, with Real Madrid visiting in the Champions League on Tuesday before a league clash against Manchester City on November 9.

On the other side of the main event, Chelsea's impressive performance against their London rivals culminated in a well-earned 1-0 victory, making it seven wins out of eight in the Premier League at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Crystal Palace broke a three-game losing streak in the Premier League by defeating Brentford, who were below par, 2-0.

Manchester United drew 2-2 with Nottingham Forest after winning three games in a row in the Premier League for the first time under Ruben Amorim.