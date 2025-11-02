Jalen Duren’s outstanding play leads Pistons past Mavericks

Detroit Pistons' Jalen Duren in action against Dallas Mavericks on November 1, 2025. — Reuters

SANTA BARBARA: Jalen Duren’s clutch performance powered the Detroit Pistons to a 122-110 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in an NBA match here at Arena CDMX on Friday.

Duren, the 21-year-old young centre, trailed 33 points and 10 rebounds in just 29 minutes of action, setting the tone for Detroit’s fourth win of the season.

After falling behind 30-27 in the first quarter, the Pistons rallied with steady offensive play and better defence in the closing minutes to overcome the early disadvantage.

While Duncan Robinson contributed a vital spark off the bench, scoring 18 points and making many big jumpers to increase Detroit's lead in the second half, Cade Cunningham steadily made plays with 21 points and eight assists.

Tobias Harris and Ausar Thompson also contributed effectively on both ends of the floor, combining for 26 points and strong defensive sequences that limited Dallas’s perimeter attack.

Isaiah Stewart added 10 points and four rebounds, giving Detroit solid minutes in the frontcourt rotation.

Despite a fast start from the Mavericks, who led 61-55 at halftime, they went on to dominate the third quarter as well.

Detroit surged back with a dominant 35-point fourth quarter that shifted momentum decisively in their favour and closed the victory.

The Pistons’ ball movement and rebounding edge proved decisive, as they controlled the tempo and kept Dallas from finding offensive rhythm in the final period.

The victory lifts the Pistons to a 4-2 record on the season, signalling a promising start for the young and energetic squad.