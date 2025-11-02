Kane Williamson announces retirement from T20I cricket

Kane Williamson of New Zealand bats during the second One Day International match in the series between New Zealand and England at Seddon Park on October 29, 2025 in Hamilton, New Zealand. - AFP

WELLINGTON: New Zealand’s star batter and former captain Kane Williamson has announced his retirement from T20 International (T20I) cricket, bringing an end to a remarkable 93-match career in the shortest format.

The 35-year-old confirmed he will also miss the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies to focus on the three-Test series in December.

Williamson retires as New Zealand’s second-highest run-scorer in men’s T20Is, amassing 2,575 runs at an average of 33, including 18 half-centuries and a top score of 95.

Having made his T20I debut in 2011, Williamson captained the BLACKCAPS on 75 occasions, guiding them to two ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals (2016 and 2022) and a final (2021).

Explaining his decision, Williamson said it felt like the right moment to step aside and allow the next generation to take charge.

“It’s something that I’ve loved being a part of for a long period of time and I’m so grateful for the memories and experiences,” he said.

“It’s the right time for myself and the team. It gives the team clarity for the series ahead and their next major focus — the T20 World Cup.”

He praised new captain Mitchell Santner, calling him a “brilliant leader,” and expressed confidence in the team’s future.

“It’s now their time to push the BLACKCAPS forward in this format, and I’ll be supporting from afar,” Williamson added.

Williamson’s next appearance is likely to be for Northern Districts in the Plunket Shield second-round clash against Auckland at Bay Oval in Tauranga, starting November 26.

While retiring from T20Is, the veteran batter remains open-minded about his ODI and Test future. His immediate focus is preparing for the three-Test home series against the West Indies, beginning in Christchurch on December 2.

“I’ve got such deep care for this team,” he said. “The BLACKCAPS is a special place, and you always want to give your best for it. I’ll continue to keep the lines of communication open with Rob and NZC, who have given me immense support throughout.”

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) CEO Scott Weenink paid tribute to Williamson’s contributions, calling him one of the greats of the game.

“Kane’s performances as a player and his service as captain of the T20 side have been immense,” Weenink said.

“His 85 in the T20 World Cup final remains one of the finest T20I innings ever played by a New Zealander. Under his leadership, the team achieved remarkable consistency and success.”

Weenink added that Williamson had earned the right to decide how he concludes his ODI and Test careers.

“We’d love to see him play for as long as possible, but whenever he decides to step away, he’ll go down as a legend of New Zealand cricket,” he said.

Despite stepping away from international T20s, Williamson will continue to feature in T20 franchise leagues around the world.