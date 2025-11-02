Saim Ayub, Quinton de Kock bag major unwanted records during third T20I

The collage of photos shows Pakistan’s star batter Saim Ayub (left) and South Africa’s wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock. – AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan opener Saim Ayub and South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock registered unwanted records during the third and final T20I between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Both batters now hold the record for the most ducks in T20Is for their respective countries.

Saim, who was dismissed for a six-ball duck in the match, recorded his 10th T20I duck in just 51 matches, equalling Umar Akmal’s record, who reached the same tally in 84 appearances.

Former Pakistan captains Shahid Afridi and Babar Azam follow closely with eight ducks each.

Most ducks by Pakistan batters in T20Is:

Saim Ayub – 10

Umar Akmal – 10

Shahid Afridi – 8

Babar Azam – 8

Kamran Akmal – 7

Mohammad Nawaz – 7

Mohammad Hafeez – 7

Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock, who was clean-bowled by Shaheen Afridi for a second-ball duck, became South Africa’s batter with the most ducks in T20Is (8 in 96 matches).

Andile Phehlukwayo follows with seven ducks, while Temba Bavuma, JP Duminy, and Reeza Hendricks share third place with six each.

Most ducks by South African batters in T20Is:

Quinton de Kock – 8

Andile Phehlukwayo – 7

Temba Bavuma – 6

JP Duminy – 6

Reeza Hendricks – 6

Tabraiz Shamsi – 5

Rilee Rossouw – 5

AB de Villiers – 5

Meanwhile, Babar Azam starred with an unbeaten half-century as Pakistan secured a comfortable six-wicket win to seal the three-match series 2-1.

Chasing a modest 140-run target, Pakistan crossed the line with six balls to spare, thanks to Babar’s fluent 68 off 47 balls featuring nine boundaries.

Agha Salman contributed a vital 33 off 26, while Faheem Ashraf and Usman Khan saw the team home after a brief middle-order collapse.

Earlier, skipper Agha Salman’s decision to bowl first paid off as Shaheen Afridi and Salman Mirza delivered early breakthroughs, restricting South Africa to 139 for nine in their 20 overs.

Both teams will now head to Faisalabad for a three-match ODI series, scheduled from November 4 to 8.