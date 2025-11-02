‘That's what Pakistan is,’ says Agha on team’s nervy finish against South Africa

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha speaks at the post-match presentation after their third T20I against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on November 1, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha adopted a humorous tone to describe the home side’s nervy finish in the third and final T20I of the series against South Africa, remarking, “That’s what Pakistan is.”

Chasing a modest 140-run target at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Saturday, the Green Shirts were perceivably cruising to a comfortable victory, with star batter Babar Azam and skipper Salman set in the middle.

The duo, who put together 76 runs, however, fell in successive overs, which caused a stir in Pakistan’s run chase as they lost two more wickets before wicketkeeper batter Usman Khan eventually hit the winning runs on the final delivery of the penultimate over.

The victory led Pakistan to clinch the three-match home series 2-1 despite suffering a thumping defeat in the opening fixture in Rawalpindi.

Reflecting on his side’s remarkable turnaround, Agha termed it an outcome of assigning “clear roles” to every player, while reiterating that their strategy of playing according to the situation helped them prevail.

"Good teams, when they perform well, they back it up — and we did that,” said Agha at the post-match presentation.

“Over the last 3-4 months, every player has been assigned a clear role, and now it’s all about execution. You just have to do what the game demands, and we’ve done that in the last two matches,” he added.

The home series also marked Pakistan’s growing focus on rotation policy, which saw ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi being rested from the must-win second T20I, while Abrar Ahmed and Naseem Shah were benched for the series decider.

“We believe in rotation because there are a lot of games coming up. It’s difficult for everyone to play every match, and I’m happy that our bench strength is improving,” Agha stated.

Salman Ali Agha then went on to applaud the “character” shown by his players after being down 0-1 in the series.

“To come back from 0-1 down and win the series, I’m really happy. The character we’ve shown in the last two games is what we want to carry forward."