Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli’s T20I record

Pakistan batter Babar Azam (left) and India's Virat kohli interact ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. - ICC

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam surpassed Indian batting star Virat Kohli’s record during the third and final T20I of the series against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Babar, who played a match-winning knock of 68 off 47 deliveries, including nine fours, has achieved a record 40 fifty-plus scores in T20 internationals, surpassing Kohli’s previous tally of 39.

Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma ranks third on the list with 37 fifty-plus scores, while Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan sits fourth with 31.

Most fifty-plus scores in T20I career:

Babar Azam (Pakistan) – 40

Virat Kohli (India) – 39

Rohit Sharma (India) – 37

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) – 31

David Warner (Australia) – 29

Jos Buttler (England) – 29

In the final match, Pakistan chased down a modest 140-run target to clinch a six-wicket victory with six balls remaining, thanks to Babar’s steady half-century.

The hosts had an early setback when opener Saim Ayub departed for a six-ball duck, but Babar and Sahibzada Farhan steadied the innings with a 36-run partnership. Farhan contributed 19 off 18 balls before falling in the seventh over.

Babar then joined forces with skipper Salman Ali Agha, adding a brisk 76-run stand for the third wicket. Babar top-scored with 68, while Agha chipped in with a quick 33 off 26 balls.

Despite a late stumble at 133 for six, Faheem Ashraf and Usman Khan held their composure to take Pakistan home.

Earlier, Pakistan’s decision to bowl first proved effective as Shaheen Afridi and Salman Mirza led a disciplined bowling effort to restrict South Africa to 139 for nine in 20 overs.

Both teams will now head to Faisalabad for a three-match ODI series scheduled from November 4 to 8.