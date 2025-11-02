Cricket fraternity hails Pakistan’s T20I series win over South Africa

Pakistan cricket team and management celebrated with the series trophy after clinching the three-match T20I series 2-1 by winning the third and final match against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on November 2, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The cricket fraternity celebrated Pakistan’s impressive 2-1 T20I series victory over South Africa after the hosts clinched the decisive third match on Saturday at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez congratulated the team on social media platform 'X' following their triumph over the Proteas.

“Congratulations team Pakistan for winning the home T20 series vs South Africa. Shaheen & Salman Mirza set up the game with the new ball. Good to see Babar Azam play an impactful innings. Well done Pakistan,” Hafeez said.

Wicketkeeper-batter Umar Akmal also praised the team’s performance, highlighting Babar Azam’s crucial role.

“Heartiest congratulations to PCB on winning the series! Babar Azam's knock was phenomenal, bringing his A game when it matters most,” Umar Akmal wrote.

Interim red-ball head coach Azhar Mahmood lauded the collective team effort and applauded the key performers.

“Great series win for Pakistan against South Africa! Fantastic to see Babar Azam back in form, he looked in complete control throughout his innings and played a classy knock. Shaheen Afridi and Mirza set the tone beautifully with the ball. Well led by Salman Ali Agha and a solid team effort,” Azhar said.

Former left-arm pacer Rumman Raees expressed his delight over Pakistan’s triumph.

“2-1 for Pakistan! Great series win, boys. Amazing to see our leaders of the pack leading from the front, Shaheen with the ball and Babar with the bat. Best wishes for the ODI series now,” he said.

Meanwhile, former captain and wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif also congratulated the team.

“Congratulations Pakistan for winning the T20 series against South Africa. Outstanding Lahore crowd deserved good pitches. After a long time, Babar Azam played with real authority,” Rashid said.

In the final match, Pakistan successfully chased a modest 140-run target, securing victory by six wickets with six balls to spare courtesy of a steady half-century by Babar Azam.

The hosts had an early hiccup when opener Saim Ayub fell for a six-ball duck, but Babar and Sahibzada Farhan steadied the innings with a 36-run stand. Farhan contributed 19 off 18 balls before being dismissed in the seventh over.

Babar then partnered with skipper Salman Ali Agha, adding a brisk 76-run stand for the third wicket. Babar top-scored with a fluent 68 off 47 balls, featuring nine boundaries, while Agha struck a 26-ball 33.

Late wickets brought some tension as Pakistan slipped to 133 for six, but Faheem Ashraf and Usman Khan held their nerve to seal the win.

Earlier, Agha’s decision to bowl first paid off as Pakistan’s bowling unit restricted South Africa to 139 for nine in 20 overs, with Shaheen Afridi and Salman Mirza impressing with the new ball.

Both teams will now move to Faisalabad, where they will contest a three-match ODI series scheduled from November 4 to 8.