Mohsin Naqvi reacts after Pakistan win T20I series against South Africa

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi visits Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on January 31, 2025. - AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the national team after they clinched a 2-1 series victory over South Africa, winning the third and final T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

In a statement issued by the PCB, Naqvi praised the team’s all-round effort and highlighted the standout performances that led to the win.

“The players displayed outstanding performance in the third and final match to secure victory,” said Naqvi.

“Babar Azam’s batting and Shaheen Shah Afridi’s bowling played a crucial role in the win,” he added.

Naqvi further extended his appreciation to the entire team management.

“I congratulate Captain Salman Ali Agha, Head Coach Mike Hesson, all players, and the coaching staff,” he said.

“Today’s victory is the result of teamwork, hard work, and a professional approach. Cricket fans thoroughly enjoyed each match in an excellent atmosphere,” he concluded.

Chasing a modest target of 140, Pakistan sealed the win by six wickets with six balls to spare, thanks to a steady half-century from Babar Azam.

Pakistan’s innings began shakily as opener Saim Ayub was dismissed for a six-ball duck in the second over with just eight runs on the board.

Babar then joined Sahibzada Farhan to steady the innings with a 36-run stand before Farhan fell for 19 off 18 balls.

Babar, alongside skipper Salman Ali Agha, guided Pakistan closer to victory with a crucial 76-run partnership for the third wicket. Agha contributed 33 off 26 balls, while Babar top-scored with a fluent 68 off 47 deliveries, including nine boundaries.

Although a late mini-collapse saw Pakistan lose four wickets in quick succession, Faheem Ashraf (6*) and Usman Khan (4*) held their nerves to complete the chase.

Earlier, after opting to field first, Pakistan restricted South Africa to 139/9 in their 20 overs, with a disciplined bowling display led by Shaheen Shah Afridi.

For the unversed, both teams will now travel to Faisalabad for the three-match ODI series scheduled from November 4 to 8.