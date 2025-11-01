New Zealand edge England in third ODI to complete series sweep

New Zealand players celebrate series victory following their third ODI against England at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on November 1, 2025. — AFP

WELLINGTON: Blair Tickner backed his four-wicket haul with an unbeaten 18-run knock to power New Zealand to a hard-earned two-wicket victory over England in the third and last ODI of the series here at the Sky Stadium on Saturday.

With an unassailable 2-0 lead in their favour, the home side captain, Mitchell Santner, won the toss and put England into bat.

Batting first, the touring side could only accumulate 222 before being bowled out in 40.2 overs despite a brisk half-century by No.8 batter Jamie Overton.

Overton remained the top-scorer with a 62-ball 68, comprising 10 fours and two sixes, while Jos Buttler and Brydon Carse made notable contributions with 38 and 36, respectively.

Tickner was the pick of the bowlers for the Blackcaps, taking four wickets for 64 runs in his 10 overs. He was supported by Jacob Duffy, who bagged three, while Zak Foulkes returned economical figures of 2/27 in his eight overs.

Chasing a modest 223-run target, New Zealand were made to do hard yards to achieve the total as they lost eight wickets in the process.

The hosts got off to a solid start to the pursuit as their opening pair of Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra put together 78 runs in 12.4 overs until the former got run out after scoring 34 off 44 deliveries, laced with two sixes and as many fours.

Ravindra followed suit in the next over and walked back after top-scoring with a 37-ball 46, featuring seven fours.

The back-to-back dismissals sparked a collapse which saw New Zealand lose wickets at regular intervals, but all-rounder Daryl Mitchell held one end firmly and scored an anchoring 44 off 68 deliveries.

Mitchell was eventually dismissed by Sam Curran in the 39th over, resulting in New Zealand slipping to 196/8, with 27 runs still required off 69 deliveries.

However, a sensible 30-run partnership between lower-order batters Tickner and Foulkes eventually steered the home side over the line without further setback and 32 balls to spare.

Tickner remained unbeaten with a 20-ball 18, while Foulkes made 14 off 24 deliveries.

For England, Curran and Overton bagged two wickets each, while Adil Rashid and Carse could claim one apiece.